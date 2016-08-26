Ashley Giles: Lancashire cricket director has relegation concerns

Former England spinner Ashley Giles led Lancashire to promotion from Division Two last season

Lancashire cricket director Ashley Giles is concerned their end-of-season form could see them dragged into a relegation fight.

The Red Rose, on the brink of defeat by Surrey this week, have lost two and drawn five of their previous seven County Championship games.

Lancashire won three of their opening five Division One games this season, but last triumphed in May.

"We are looking behind us now," Giles told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It would be nice if results went our way elsewhere around the country, but ultimately we can only do what we do and we need to play better cricket for the last three matches.

"We're getting a bit of a wake-up call here as there is a lot of cricket to be played and it is a very tight division.

"At the moment we're far from safe so we've got to play better cricket."

Lancashire sit fourth in the table after 12 County Championship matches, 17 points above second-from-bottom Hampshire in the relegation places.