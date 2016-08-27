James Anderson & Stuart Broad to miss remainder of domestic season

James Anderson is England's most successful Test bowler, with 463 wickets, while Stuart Broad is third on the list with 358

England pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the domestic season.

Lancashire's Anderson, 34, requires "ongoing rehabilitation of his right shoulder", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Nottinghamshire's Broad, 30, played on T20 Blast Finals Day last week, but is recovering from an ankle problem.

England's winter programme begins in October with a tour of Bangladesh, before a two-month tour of India.

Neither Broad nor Anderson, who have 821 Test wickets between them, are taking part in the one-day series against Pakistan.

Nottinghamshire sit bottom of County Championship Division One, having won only one of their 13 games this summer, with Lancashire 16 points clear of Hampshire in the second relegation spot.

Both teams have three games left to play, with the final one taking place on 20 September.