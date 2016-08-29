England v Pakistan: Liam Plunkett says unbeaten hosts short of 'perfect game'

Media playback is not supported on this device Stunning Plunkett catch removes Wahab

England v Pakistan, third ODI Venue: Trent Bridge Date: Tuesday, 30 August Start: 14:00 BST

England are yet to play the "perfect game" in limited-overs cricket despite going unbeaten since April's World Twenty20 Final defeat by West Indies, fast bowler Liam Plunkett says.

This summer, England have won five one-day games - plus one tied and one washed out - and one 20-over contest.

The hosts could take a 3-0 lead in the ODI series against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, with two to play.

"We're not playing our best cricket - we can still improve," Plunkett said.

"That's a good thing because we are winning but we can still kick it up another gear.

"You want that perfect game, that perfect fielding performance."

Yorkshire's Plunkett, took figures of 2-50 - along with a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Wahab Riaz - as England won the second ODI by four wickets at Lord's.

He added: "We win 3-0 on Tuesday - you don't want to settle for that. You want to win 5-0, and it would be great to finish this season. After that World Cup final defeat, if you've played all summer and won every single white-ball game that's a big achievement."

England beat Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this summer in a five-match series, which began with Plunkett's last-ball six earning a tie, while Pakistan proved stubborn opponents in the Tests, drawing 2-2 after beating the hosts at The Oval.

The visitors lost the first ODI by 44 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method, and Plunkett said: "We're not playing our best cricket but we're winning. And that gives you confidence to play better the next game.

"Pakistan are a good team. We saw in the Tests that they're a fighting team. We are in a good place. We've played some good white-ball cricket. We feel in good form."