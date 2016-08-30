Big Bash: Ian Bell joins Perth Scorchers for Twenty20

Ian Bell was the Birmingham Bears top scorer this season with 489 runs in 13 innings

Warwickshire and former England one-day batsman Ian Bell has signed for the Perth Scorchers in the Australian Big Bash Twenty20 league.

Bell, 34, led Warwickshire to the One-Day Cup final on Monday with an unbeaten 94 as Warks won by eight runs.

He has not played international T20 cricket since 2014 but captained Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

The Scorchers are the most successful Big Bash team, winning in 2014 and 2015 and twice finishing as runners-up.

Bell was recently tipped for a recall to England's Test side before their winter tours to Bangladesh and India.

He retired from international one-day cricket in August 2015 as England's record run scorer in the format with 5,416 runs in 161 matches.

"He's played at the international level for more than decade so brings experience and leadership, and we're delighted to have him on board," Scorchers head coach Justin Langer said.

England bowler Stuart Broad will also appear in the 2016-17 Big Bash League after joining the Hobart Hurricanes.