Leicestershire: Harry Dearden given contract for 2017 County Championship season
-
- From the section Cricket
Leicestershire have signed teenage batsman Harry Dearden on a contract for the 2017 season after he impressed for the club's second XI.
Dearden, 19, will join the first-team squad for their pre-season programme.
"Harry has impressed everybody with his performances and, at 19, is a very exciting young cricketer," said chief executive Wasim Khan.
"He is a left-hander who bats at the top of the order and so he will create competition for places."