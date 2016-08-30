Jason Gillespie: Departing Yorkshire head coach would consider return

Yorkshire have only lost five of their 76 first-class games since Jason Gillespie took over in November 2011

Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie is open to the possibility of returning to the club in the future after announcing his decision to leave on Sunday.

Gillespie took charge of Yorkshire in 2011, but is returning to his native Australia to be closer to his family.

The 41-year-old took the county from the second division to consecutive County Championship titles.

"Who knows what will happen in the future? I wouldn't say no moving forward," he said.

"I'm standing down because of family reasons. It's well known that my wife and kids are now back in Australia.

"As much as I love this club, my job and living here in Yorkshire, the time is right to step aside."

Former Australia paceman Gillespie will coach Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash Twenty20 competition this winter, but said he does not have any plans for his next role.

"I'll continue that role [with Adelaide], but at this point in time it's up in the air," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It will be over two months by the end of the season since I've seen the family so I think it's just a really good opportunity to spend some time with them."

Yorkshire are second in the County Championship this season with four matches left to play, five points behind leaders Middlesex, who they will play in their final game.