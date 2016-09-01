England v Pakistan: Ben Stokes returns to the England T20 squad

Ben Stokes failed to defend 19 runs in the final over of the World T20 in April

Ben Stokes has returned to the England Twenty20 squad for the first time since being hit for four sixes in the final over of the World T20, when West Indies beat England.

Joe Root, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood also return for the tie with Pakistan at Old Trafford on 7 September after missing Sri Lanka in July.

Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, James Vince, and Dawid Malan all miss out.

However, rapid T20 specialist Tymal Mills retains his place.

Stokes missed the tie against Sri Lanka, which England won by eight wickets, but has figured in the ongoing five-match ODI series, in which they have beaten Pakistan in the first three fixtures.

England impressed at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, scoring an international ODI record 444-3.

Hales scored 171 in that match, the highest score by an England batsman in limited overs cricket, while Root added 85 - his fifth consecutive ODI half-century.

Liam Dawson took 3-27 on debut against Sri Lanka, but misses out as Test spinner Ali returns, while Malan drops out of the squad without making his debut.

National selector, James Whitaker, said: "It is excellent to see the progress we are making in white ball cricket across both formats.

"It is testament to the excellent work being nurtured in the county structure and through the England Lions, that there is a depth of quality pushing the nucleus of the current group."

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed will captain the T20 team for the first time with one-day captain Azhar Ali not part of the shorter-form squad.

T20 squads

England: Eoin Morgan (capt, Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (wk, Lancashire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Muhammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohail Tanveer, Imad Wasim.