Courtney Walsh: West Indies great to become Bangladesh bowling coach

Walsh (centre) is the West Indies' most successful Test bowler with 519 wickets

Former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh has agreed to become Bangladesh's bowling coach on a three-year deal.

Walsh, 53, has been a West Indies selector for two years and his contract with Bangladesh will run until the 2019 World Cup in England.

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in three 50-over matches before England visit in October, despite security concerns.

Walsh, who took 519 Test wickets, said the job was a chance to work with a "seriously talented bunch of players".

He will work with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, the Sri Lankan former Test all-rounder who has been in charge of the national side since 2014.

