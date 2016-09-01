Adam Wheater: Hampshire will not stand in wicketkeeper's way if he wants to leave

Adam Wheater is Hampshire's leading first-class run scorer in 2016 with 850 runs

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says the county will not stand in Adam Wheater's way should he wish to leave the club.

Wheater returned to former county Essex on Tuesday until the end of the season.

The wicketkeeper, 26, has fallen behind Lewis McManus as first choice behind the stumps this season for Hampshire, playing only as a top-order batsman.

"Adam wants to keep and bat," White said. "My understanding is he is looking elsewhere."

Wheater has been among Hampshire's top run-scorers in four-day cricket this season, but was allowed to return to Division Two leaders Essex for their three remaining County Championship matches, rather than assist his parent county's bid for survival in Division One.

"If I were to put my detective hat on, he's looking to find a club that will give him the chance to bat and keep wicket," White said.

"If the player would like to leave, we won't stand in his way. That's something we've always stood by here at Hampshire.

"He had asked to talk to other counties and he's done so and the rest is his business rather than ours."

Wheater joined Hampshire from Essex in 2013 after finding his chances to keep wicket limited behind James Foster.