Berkshire captain James Morris praises deep batting line-up for Minor Counties win

The Minor Counties Championship final was held at Wormsley cricket ground in Buckinghamshire

Berkshire captain James Morris says their deep batting line-up helped them to win the Minor Counties Championship final against Lincolnshire.

17-year-old Euan Woods hit an unbeaten 142 and Chris Peploe made 73 at number seven and eight in their first innings.

Stewart Davison hit 51 at number nine in their second innings while Peploe took five wickets to win by 28 runs.

"It's been a bit of the theme of our season, really. We bat all the way down to number 11," Morris told BBC Sport.

"I think oppositions know they're never really through our batting line-up. It's brilliant that we're able to watch our tail wag so well."

Berkshire had been reduced to 70-6 in their first innings before man of the match Woods rescued them with his superb century which later proved vital as Lincolnshire came close to stealing victory on the final day.

"[Woods' 142 not out] was vital, it was crucial and most impressive, it had to happen at that point," Morris continued. "Somebody needed to put their hand up and wrestle the game back for us.

"It was amazing that a 17-year-old lad was the one to do it. We've known that he's a talented boy but he went to the next level in this game."