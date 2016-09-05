Glamorgan Cricket: County "delighted" by ODI finance boost

Glamorgan reported a capacity crowd for Sunday's one-day international

Glamorgan chairman Barry O'Brien is "delighted" with a capacity crowd for the England-Pakistan one-day international in Cardiff.

Pakistan won by four wickets with Swansea-born Imad Wasim hitting the winning runs.

O'Brien is confident of making a profit from hosting England's 2016 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"It's absolutely critical, a full house makes an enormous difference to our finances," he said.

The county declared the match a 15,000 sell-out on the morning of the game, improving the chances of balancing the books overall for 2016.

"We're delighted [with the crowd], we'll make a profit from this summer's internationals," O'Brien told BBC Wales Sport.

The ground was barely half-full for two T20 internationals between England and Pakistan at the SSE Swalec Stadium in 2010, which were played just a few weeks after Pakistan had been implicated in a spot-fixing scandal.

O'Brien is now hoping the strong public response to 50-overs cricket will bode well for Glamorgan's four games in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

"Already there's a lot of interest and if we can build on the Champions Trophy last time round [2013] we're looking forward to a great time," he said.

"The 50-50 game at international level is selling everywhere, it's been superbly attended across the summer, while the county 50-50 game isn't selling at all and Test matches are down."