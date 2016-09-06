Peter Moores: Ex-England coach appointed as Nottinghamshire head coach

Media playback is not supported on this device Moores will get 'stuck in' to Notts job

Former England coach Peter Moores has been appointed as Nottinghamshire head coach on a three-year contract.

Moores, who has been a coaching consultant at Notts since July 2015, will work alongside director of cricket Mick Newell but will pick the side.

Notts have struggled in Division One of the County Championship this season and will be relegated if they lose their current game against leaders Middlesex.

"The passion for being a head coach again is there," Moores, 53, said.

"The club has the ambition to be competing for trophies across all three formats of the game, so it's a fantastic opportunity."

Moores takes up his role alongside former Notts batsman Newell on 1 October.

Newell told BBC 5 live sports extra that Moores will pick the team and run the professional squad his way.

He added: "We feel this is the right time. We've been struggling at the bottom of the division. Chances are we're going to get relegated.

"We're trying very hard to avoid that, but we want to make it clear to the supporters and members before the last home match of the season that we have a clear plan in place that if we do get relegated as to how we believe the best way to come back is."

Kevin Pietersen quit as England captain following a rift with Peter Moores

Moores was first appointed England coach in 2007, but dismissed in 2009 after a dispute with Kevin Pietersen.

He returned to the role in April 2014 but, following a poor 2015 World Cup which saw England eliminated in the group stage as well as a drawn Test series with the West Indies, Moores was sacked in May 2015.

The ex-wicketkeeper has twice won the County Championship as a coach, with his former county Sussex in 2003 and Lancashire in 2011.