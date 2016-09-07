Test championship play-off could be in place by 2019 - ICC

England and Pakistan drew their recent Test series 2-2

A Test championship that sees the winners crowned every two years could be introduced in 2019, says the International Cricket Council.

Under the proposals, the top two sides in the ICC rankings would meet in a biennial play-off.

A two-day ICC workshop in Dubai also looked at plans for Test cricket to be split into two divisions.

The ICC wants to boost interest in the five-day game at a time when limited-overs cricket is growing in popularity.

"The focus has been on solutions that will grow fan interest and engagement by delivering high-quality cricket with the best players playing in an environment where every match counts," said ICC chief executive Dave Richardson.

"There is an appetite from the 10 full members for more context around all three formats of the game."

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was the most significant opponent of the idea.

A recent survey by international players' union Fica revealed 72% of respondents were in favour of two divisions for Test cricket.

The ICC said the plans would now be discussed by each country's board.

Richardson said: "There are some complexities, not least because of scheduling and existing structures, but we envisage the changes being implemented for 2019."

He said in June that a league system for Tests could be in place by 2019.