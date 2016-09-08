Bangladesh v England: Eoin Morgan will not tour if 'distracted' by security

Eoin Morgan has played 170 one-day internationals, including 23 for Ireland

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says he will never again go on a tour where security concerns may affect his game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is satisfied with security for the tour of Bangladesh in October.

Morgan, 29, has yet to decide if he will make himself available.

"Once or twice security became a distraction and, when it has been, I told myself that I'd never put myself in that situation again," he said.

No international side has toured Bangladesh since 20 people were killed in a siege at a cafe in Dhaka in July.

The ECB conducted a security review before saying the tour, which includes three one-day internationals and two Tests, would go ahead.

England players Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Liam Dawson have publically said they will tour if selected, while Jonny Bairstow has indicated he will do the same.

England in Bangladesh England's full tour schedule 1st ODI: 7 Oct, Dhaka 1st Test: 20-24 Oct, Chittagong 2nd ODI: 9 Oct, Dhaka 2nd Test: 28 Oct - 1 Nov, Dhaka 3rd ODI: 12 Oct, Chittagong

Morgan, who led England to 3-0 and 4-1 series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively this summer, said: "Ultimately, as an individual you need to be comfortable within yourself to be able to focus on cricket.

"I've been to places before where things have become a distraction.

"In 2010 we played an Indian Premier League game in Bangalore and a bomb went off in the ground. Immediately we left and went straight to the airport.

"Another one was playing domestic cricket in Bangladesh during political elections and things were incredibly violent.

"Given that no-one has toured there since the terrorist attack adds a bigger decision to it."

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss has said anyone who does not travel is giving a chance to another player, and had spoken to Morgan about his concerns.

However, he added it was "right" that the players did not rush into making a decision.

Morgan said: "International cricket, or any cricket for that matter, is not about worrying about different things.

"It should be the best time of your life. It should be something that your are looking forward to and wanting to do well and able to focus on."

England's tour squad will be announced on 16 September.