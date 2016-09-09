County Championship: Yorkshire beat Durham to stay in title hunt

Yorkshire celebrate the wicket of Durham's Scott Borthwick

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley Yorkshire 460 & 225-2 dec: Lyth 114*, Lees 88 Durham 265 & 192: Pringle 57*; Sidebottom 4-34 Yorkshire (23 pts) beat Durham (4 pts) by 228 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire beat Durham by 228 runs to remain in the hunt for a third successive County Championship title.

Resuming on 39-3, Durham slipped to 63-6, with Ryan Sidebottom (4-34) taking the wickets of Graham Onions, Scott Borthwick and Paul Collingwood.

Ryan Pringle (57 not out), Michael Richardson (33) and Graham Clark (25) delayed the hosts into the afternoon.

But Jack Brooks (3-55) took the final wicket of Chris Rushworth as Durham were all out for 192.

Second-placed Yorkshire are a point behind leaders Middlesex, who beat Nottinghamshire by five wickets on Friday to relegate the East Midlands county.

Durham's target of 421 always looked out of reach, especially after losing three wickets in 16 overs before close on Thursday.

Sidebottom finished with season-best bowling figures and he struck in his first and second over of the day to rip the heart of the Durham middle-order.

Clarke and Richardson put on 49 for the seventh wicket to make sure the game went behind lunch, while Pringle hit a spritely half-century and brought up his 50 with a six off Tim Bresnan.

But Durham slipped to their third Championship defeat of the season and remain in relegation trouble.