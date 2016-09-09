Ben Stokes: Durham all-rounder signs one-year contract extension

Ben Stokes made his Durham debut in 2009

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a one-year contract extension with Durham.

Stokes has made 96 appearances since his first-class debut in 2010, scoring 5,110 runs and taking 217 wickets.

The 25-year-old is centrally contracted by England and plays all three formats for his country.

"Ben is one of the finest players in world cricket and we're delighted he is carrying on his career with Durham," said chief executive David Harker.

"He is a shining example of what young players can achieve with hard work and dedication to go alongside talent.

"He is approaching the prime years of his career and while we may not see him as much as we would like over the next year, his influence remains huge around the club."