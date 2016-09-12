Scott Borthwick: Surrey sign Durham all-rounder on three-year deal

Scott Borthwick made his first-class debut for Durham in 2009 against Hampshire

Scott Borthwick has rejected a contract extension from Durham and will join Surrey at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has agreed a three-year contract at The Oval.

A statement on the Durham website said: "The club made a strong offer to keep his services but he has decided to accept an offer elsewhere.

"We respect his decision. Scott has been a good servant of the club and we would like to take this opportunity to wish him well for the future."

Sunderland-born leg-spinner Borthwick made his Durham debut in 2009 and has made one Test appearance for England, against Australia in Sydney in 2014.

He also played two one-day internationals in 2011 and made his only Twenty20 appearance for England in the same year.

Borthwick, who was approached by Surrey in June, told the BBC in the same month that the wickets at Chester-le-Street "don't really help the leggies".