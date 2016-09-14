Paul Coughlin: Durham all-rounder signs new three-year deal

Paul Coughlin has 29 wickets and 316 runs in all competitions for Durham in 2016

Sunderland-born all-rounder Paul Coughlin has signed a new three-year deal with Durham.

The 23-year-old, who has made 21 first class appearances since his 2012 debut, came through the county's academy system.

He has played for Durham across all three formats, despite back injuries limiting his opportunities.

"I'm extremely proud to play for Durham and believe I can help the club going forward next season," Coughlin said.

"It's nice to have been handed a three-year deal as it gives me time to fully develop my skills and it means I can relax knowing I'll be at the Emirates Riverside for the long term."

Coughlin's signature is a boost for Durham, who despite handing Ben Stokes and Keaton Jennings new contracts, have seen both Scott Borthwick and Mark Stoneman commit to join Surrey for next season.

"Paul is an outstanding talent, as his exceptional performance last week showed, and his signature is an important acquisition for the club," chief executive David Harker said.

"He has already captained the club, against Sri Lanka 'A' this summer, and we see him as an important part of the club's future plans."