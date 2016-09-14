New T20 plan exciting, says Mark Wallace, Professional Cricketers' Association chairman

Mark Wallace is about to step down after a four-year term as PCA chairman

Glamorgan wicketkeeper and players' union chief Mark Wallace says new plans for a new eight-team domestic Twenty20 tournament are "exciting" for players.

However, the Professional Cricketers' Association chairman feels there remain a lot of questions to be answered.

Only three of the 18 first-class counties reportedly opposed further development of the proposed league.

"I think players are open to change, you watch great competitions around the world," Wallace told BBC Wales Sport.

"It's still early days, but it's exciting whatever way it goes.

"I think for players, playing Twenty20 cricket, be it in franchises or for your clubs, is a great way to play the game, though I'm sure there are plenty more meetings to be had."

The PCA, who were represented at Wednesday's meeting where five proposals were on the table, will now take the eight-team proposal to its members before a decisive vote by the England and Wales Cricket Board in October.

Wallace admits there is no real consensus among current county players, and more information is needed.

"The Big Bash (in Australia) is a good competition, it's about what deciding what's the best for English cricket now and cricketers in the future - but it's pretty exciting," he said.

Glamorgan's SSE Swalec Stadium is likely to be among the Test match grounds hosting the eight new teams.

The Welsh county attracted a club record 10,000 crowd for the T20 Blast quarter-final against Yorkshire this year, and Wallace believes the quality of the product could win over sceptical supporters.

"If you play good cricket it doesn't matter who you're playing for, I think people want to come and watch the best players playing their best cricket," added Wallace.

"People come along to watch high-quality sport, as cricketers we're basically in the entertainment industry and it's about us putting on the best show possible.

"Welsh people are very passionate for their sport and I'm sure they'd come down and watch some good cricket."