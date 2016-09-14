Graeme Hick: Australia name ex-England batsman as batting coach

Hick played 65 Tests and 120 one-day internationals for England between 1991 and 2001

Former England batsman Graeme Hick has signed a deal to become Australia's batting coach until March 2020.

Hick, 50, has been Cricket Australia's high performance coach since 2013.

He said: "The opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world is something I am looking forward to."

Head coach Darren Lehmann said Hick would prove "invaluable" with England set to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, as well as an Ashes series and an ICC World Cup, both in 2019.

Zimbabwe-born Hick played 526 first-class matches between 1984 and 2008, scoring 136 centuries at an average of 52.23 - but only averaged 31.32 in 65 Tests between 1991 and 2001.

The former Worcestershire right-hander will begin his new role before Australia's Test series against South Africa in November.