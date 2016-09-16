Alviro Petersen: Lancashire batsman to miss final match of season

Alviro Petersen played the last of his 36 Tests for South Africa in January 2015

Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen will miss Lancashire's final Championship game of the season and is returning home for personal reasons.

Petersen, 35, has been with the county for two years and has the option to extend his stay in 2017.

He has scored 1,134 Championship runs this season, second only to 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed.

Ashley Giles' side need 11 points from next week's game against Warwickshire to ensure Division One survival.