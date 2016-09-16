Bangladesh v England: Haseeb Hameed says he is a 'modern-day Geoffrey Boycott'

Media playback is not supported on this device Haseeb Hameed describes emotional first England call-up

Lancashire batsman Haseeb Hameed says he wants to be known as a "modern-day Geoffrey Boycott" after being named in the England Test squad.

Hameed, 19, was one of three uncapped players selected for the two Tests in Bangladesh starting next month.

Boycott, also an opener, scored 8,114 runs at an average of 47 in 108 Tests for England from 1964 to 1982.

"He had quite a good career, so he's not a bad person to be compared to," Hameed told BBC Radio 5 live.

The former England Under-19 captain, who has been described as "Baby Boycott", added: "I'd like to think I'm more of a modern-day Boycott. I've got a few more tricks up my sleeve."

BBC Test Match Special pundit Boycott is England's sixth highest Test run-scorer of all time, while Hameed, who made his Lancashire debut in August 2015, has played only 19 first-class matches.

He has scored 1,129 runs in County Championship Division One this season, including four centuries and seven fifties.

If he plays in Bangladesh, he is set to become only the second teenager to open the batting for England in Tests.

"Mum and Dad were quite emotional," Hameed said of his call-up.

"They've made a lot of sacrifices for moments like these and hopefully I can provide them with a few more."

Cricket statisticians Opta compared Haseeb Hameed to his potential England teammate Gareth Batty

England play three one-day internationals in Bangladesh, beginning on 7 October, before the first Test in Chittagong starts on 20 October.

Alex Hales, captain Alastair Cook's opening partner for much of the last year, opted not to tour because of security fears.

His absence means Hameed and 21-year-old Northamptonshire batsman Duckett, who has scored 1,338 first-class runs this season, are in contention to open the batting.

"I'm in a very different situation from the guys who have already played for England," Duckett told BBC Radio Northamptonshire.

"This is my first tour. It's what I've wanted to do all my life.

"I'm not going to throw it away just because people are talking about what could happen in Bangladesh."

Surrey all-rounder Zafar Ansari is the third of the uncapped players named in a 17-man squad, while Surrey team-mate and off-spinner Gareth Batty has been recalled 11 years after playing the last of his seven Tests.