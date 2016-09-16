County Championship: Essex players predicted promotion success in pub

Jaik Mickleburgh, David Masters and Tom Westley celebrate after Essex lifted the Division Two title

Essex players have revealed that following their first Championship victory of the season, they stood on the tables in a pub chanting "we're going to win the league".

Promotion to Division One was confirmed this week despite losing to Glamorgan.

But they seemingly knew it was a given after April's win over Gloucestershire.

"There was about six of us standing on tables, three of the lads were stood on the bar. We all believed it," pace bowler Jamie Porter told BBC Essex.

Following a change of rules, only one promotion place was available this summer.

Going into their game against the Welsh side, Essex required six points to clinch it, and that came down to five when title rivals Sussex failed to achieve maximum bonus points against Worcestershire at Hove.

Promotion was sealed when skipper Ryan ten Doeschate hit a single to earn them the second batting point they needed to seal what they all seemed to know was inevitable five months previously.

"We had a few beers, it was late at night and we were chanting in the pub we were going to win the league.

"It's a bit of a joke in the dressing room, but we said it at the start of the year, so we're proud of that," said opener Nick Browne.