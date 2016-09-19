Gary Wilson: Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman joins Derbyshire on three-year deal

Gary Wilson
Gary Wilson appeared in 184 games for Surrey and scored 4,871 runs in all competitions, taking 197 catches and making 21 stumpings

Derbyshire have signed wicketkeeper-batsman Gary Wilson from Division One side Surrey on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old Ireland international will leave Surrey at the end of the season after 11 years at the club.

"I am keen to play a part as a senior player in ensuring that the squad's potential is turned into success on the field," Wilson told the club website.

"There's a lot of talent at the club and they are learning and improving all the time."

