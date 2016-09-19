Ryan Sidebottom: Yorkshire agree new deal with former England paceman

Ryan Sidebottom has taken 30 wickets in eight Championship appearances this summer

Former England seam bowler Ryan Sidebottom has agreed a new one-year contract with Yorkshire.

The 38-year-old, who has won the County Championship five times with Yorkshire and Notts, has taken 736 first-class wickets in his career.

"In any sport it's about winning and success - and right throughout my career I feel I've had my fair share," he told the club website.

Yorkshire could win a third successive title if they beat Middlesex this week.

"There would be no better place to do it than the home of cricket, in front of the TV cameras and we'll be giving it everything we can," Sidebottom added.