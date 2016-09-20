Nuwan Kulasekara: Sri Lanka cricketer bailed after fatal crash
Sri Lanka bowler Nuwan Kulasekara has been released on bail after he was involved in a crash in which a motorcyclist died.
Sri Lanka's cricket board said preliminary investigations suggested the motorcyclist was "flung into Mr Kulasekara's path" when he lost control while trying to overtake a bus.
It added the player was bailed "pending completion of the investigation".
Kulasekara, 34, retired from Tests in June to focus on limited-overs cricket.
He played three times for Sussex in the T20 Blast this season.