James Taylor: England cricketers donate £25,000 to support heart charity
A group of England cricketers have donated £25,000 towards a fundraising effort for the British Heart Foundation, in support of former England batsman James Taylor.
The players, including Test captain Alastair Cook, made the contribution to a fund organised by Taylor's partner Josephine Naylor and her siblings.
Batsman Taylor, 26, was forced to retire from all cricket in April because of a serious heart condition.
The fund's initial target was £3,000.