James Taylor: England cricketers donate £25,000 to support heart charity

Taylor played seven Test matches and 27 one-day internationals for England

A group of England cricketers have donated £25,000 towards a fundraising effort for the British Heart Foundation, in support of former England batsman James Taylor.

The players, including Test captain Alastair Cook, made the contribution to a fund organised by Taylor's partner Josephine Naylor and her siblings.

Batsman Taylor, 26, was forced to retire from all cricket in April because of a serious heart condition.

The fund's initial target was £3,000.

England's players contributed through Libby Naylor's Just Giving page