Michael Vaughan: Ex-England captain denies 'agenda' claims by Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott retired from international cricket in May 2015 while Michael Vaughan retired in 2009

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has disputed claims made by batsman Jonathan Trott that he had a "conflict of interest" when criticising Trott's decision to leave the 2013 Ashes tour.

Vaughan, a BBC Test Match Special summariser, said he will "not accept any attack on my honesty or integrity".

In his autobiography, Trott questioned if Vaughan "had an agenda" when criticising his return from the tour, in order to improve the England chances of players represented by sports management company ISM.

Trott went home from England's tour of Australia in November 2013 after the first Test in Brisbane, citing "a long-standing stress-related condition", later explaining he was "emotionally and mentally spent".

Vaughan questioned that decision, and its original explanation, in a newspaper column in March 2014, saying: "He was in a bad state mentally but also technically."

In an extract from his autobiography serialised by the Times on Thursday, Trott claimed Vaughan had a management role at ISM, which represented several players including batsman Joe Root, all-rounders Ben Stokes and Scott Borthwick, and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who has since left ISM.

Vaughan, however, denied he had managed any of the players and that he was only a client of ISM at the time he made the comments.

"It is wholly wrong and entirely false to suggest that any comments I have made concerning professional cricketers are anything other than my genuinely held, honest opinions," he said.

Vaughan added that his solicitors have written to the Times concerning the article.