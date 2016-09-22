Robert Croft believes Glamorgan have bright future despite a disappointing season

Robert Croft was awarded an MBE in 2013

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft says the future for the county looks bright, despite a disappointing season.

Glamorgan suffered their eighth Championship defeat against Leicestershire, losing by 26 runs following a batting collapse.

"The position in the league is disappointing but it's been encouraging [in terms of] where our next wave of players are coming from," Croft said.

"I'll take time to reflect on the season as a whole."

He continued: "We need to identify challenging areas, and work out formulas to eradicate that."

Glamorgan had a chance to finish on a high after needing just 45 runs with six wickets in hand at Fischer County Ground, only to experience a familiar crash of wickets.

"Cricket's a game of technique and tactics, but that occasion was more a test of character," Croft said.

The former England spinner, who took control at the county as head coach in February, pointed to the emergence of young players as a cause for optimism going forward.

England under-19 batsman Aneurin Donald, still a teenager, has been joined by fellow batsmen Nick Selman (20) and Kiran Carlson (18), all-rounder Owen Morgan (22), and bowler Lukas Carey (19).

"Short term, it's been disappointing but for the middle and future it looks bright," Croft said.

"Aneurin has come in, Kiran Carlson has come in, Nick Selman, and Timm [van der Gugten] in his first [county] season."