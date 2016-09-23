Bangladesh: Arafat Sunny and Taskin Ahmed have actions cleared by ICC

From the section

Arafat Sunny (pictured) and Taskin Ahmed were reported during the World Twenty20 for suspect actions

Bangladesh bowlers Arafat Sunny and Taskin Ahmed could face England after having their actions cleared by the International Cricket Council.

Left-arm spinner Arafat, 29, and pace bowler Taskin, 21, were reported in March for suspect actions during the ICC World Twenty20.

However, the pair were cleared after being assessed in Brisbane.

England will play three one-day internationals and two Test matches in Bangladesh, starting on 7 October.

One-day captain Eoin Morgan and batsman Alex Hales opted out of the tour because of security concerns.