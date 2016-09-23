Kumar Sangakkara: Former Sri Lanka captain agrees new Surrey deal

From the section

Kumar Sangakkara, who is fifth in the list of all-time Test run scorers, joined Surrey ahead of the 2015 season

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has signed a new one-year contract with Surrey.

The 38-year-old batsman scored 1,039 runs at an average of 49.47 in the County Championship this season.

Sangakkara also scored 278 runs in seven innings in the One-Day Cup as Surrey reached the final, and 228 runs in eight T20 Blast appearances.

"Nice to have the King back again," Surrey head coach Michael di Venuto posted on Twitter.