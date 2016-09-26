Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Worcestershire batsman wins award for fastest hundred
Worcestershire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore has won the Walter Lawrence Trophy for scoring the fastest hundred of the 2016 season.
He hit a 43-ball century as they beat Durham Jets by 38 runs in their opening T20 Blast game in May.
Kohler-Cadmore scored 127 from 54 deliveries, including eight sixes and 14 fours, as he made Worcestershire's highest-ever individual T20 score.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Alex Hepburn has signed a new one-year deal until 2017.
The 20-year-old took 4-34 on his senior debut against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup at New Road in August.