David Griffiths: Fast bowler departs Kent after three seasons
- From the section Cricket
Fast bowler David Griffiths has left Kent at the end of his contract at the St Lawrence Ground.
The 31-year-old right-armer joined from Hampshire ahead of the 2014 campaign, but missed most of the 2015 season with triceps and back injuries.
Griffiths was Kent's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this season, with 13 at an average of 33.61.
He also played three times in the One-Day Cup, but did not feature in the County Championship.
Griffiths took career-best innings figures of 6-63 against Gloucestershire in September 2014.
"The time has come for me to now leave Kent to seek a new opportunity," he said.