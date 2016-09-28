Ben Duckett: Northamptonshire batsman named double PCA award winner

Ben Duckett was nominated for the PCA Player of the Year award alongside Durham's Keaton Jennings, Warwickshire's Jeetan Patel and Essex's Graham Napier

Northamptonshire opener Ben Duckett has become the first cricketer to win the Professional Cricketers' Association Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in the same year.

Duckett, 21, is in England's winter tour squad to Bangladesh after scoring 1,338 Championship runs this summer.

Chris Woakes was named England Test Player of the Summer and Tammy Beaumont was voted Women's Player of the Summer.

Duckett said the awards are "probably the highlight of my summer".

He added: "I got my England call-ups and so many other things have happened. If someone had said at the start of the season that all this would happen I wouldn't have believed it.

"What makes the PCA awards so special is that you are voted for by your peers. People who you play against vote for you and that means a lot to me. I can't keep the smile off my face. I wasn't expecting this."

Beaumont scored centuries in her three England one-day internationals against Pakistan and helped Kent complete a Championship and T20 double.

She beat Natalie Sciver and Lauren Winfield to the award, voted for by her fellow England players.

"It's been a bit of a breakthrough summer for me. I hadn't really cemented my place before so to have a season like that was unbelievable," Beaumont said.

Beaumont celebrates one of her centuries in the one-day international series against Pakistan

Other awards

Team of the Year

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), Joe Root (c) (Yorkshire & England), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire & England), Liam Dawson (Hampshire & England), Tim Bresnan (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire & England), Keith Barker (Warwickshire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex) and Jeetan Patel (Warwickshire)

Sixes Award

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan)

One-Day Cup Player of the Year

Graeme White (Northamptonshire)

T20 Blast Player of the Year

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan)

PCA Special Merit Award

Marcus Trescothick

ECB Special Award

Mike Selvey

Overall PCA County MVP

Jeetan Patel (Warwickshire)

Harold Goldblatt Award for the PCA Umpire of the Year

Michael Gough

PCA England Masters MVP

Mal Loye