Max Walker: Former Australia fast bowler dies at the age of 68

Max Walker made his Australia Test debut in 1972

Former Australia fast bowler and sports commentator Max Walker has died at the age of 68.

Walker, who had cancer, played 34 Tests between 1972 and 1977, taking 138 wickets at an average of 27.47.

Cricket Australia chief executive officer James Sutherland said: "The cricket world will be deeply saddened to hear of Max's sudden passing.

"He was a great character, with a big smile and positive approach to life. He will be sadly missed."

Nicknamed "Tangles" because of his unorthodox bowling style and known for his trademark handlebar moustache, Walker also played in 17 one-day internationals and was among the players who featured in Kerry Packer's breakaway World Series Cricket which transformed the modern game.

He made his last international appearance in 1981, and became a successful commentator and author.

Australia coach Darren Lehman added: "Max was a larger-than-life character who was a true legend of the game. He was charismatic and loved by all who came in contact with him.

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet him on many occasions, and we shared many great conversations about the game and life over the years."

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.