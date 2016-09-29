Paul Collingwood: Durham veteran awarded testimonial year in 2017

Paul Collingwood will play into his 40s, having made his first class debut in 1996

Former England Test player Paul Collingwood has been given a testimonial year by Durham in 2017, his 23rd season with the county.

Collingwood, 40, has played 280 first-class games, including 202 for Durham.

He led Durham to the 2013 title, was part of the One-Day Cup winning side of 2014, and also captained England to World T20 success in 2010.

"To be recognised by my home county supporters for service over the years is an honour," Collingwood said.

"I have enjoyed some amazing moments with the club."

In addition, Collingwood scored 4,259 runs in 68 Tests, was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2007 and holds the Durham record for first-class appearances.

Durham chief executive David Harker added: "Paul has been a stalwart of the club and I am delighted that he is to have a testimonial."