Tammy Beaumont: England opener thought about leaving cricket

Beaumont was named Player of the Summer at the PCA awards on Wednesday

England's Women's Player of the Summer Tammy Beaumont says she was thinking of leaving cricket a year ago.

The 25-year-old, who had spent nearly two years out of the side, scored 342 runs in three one-day internationals against Pakistan in June.

"I was making sure I had other options away from cricket in case I didn't get another contract," she told BBC Sport.

"I was getting stuck at the 'I need another job' part. It usually starts with a gap year."

Beaumont, named as player of the summer at Wednesday's Professional Cricketers' Association awards, was first recalled to England's Twenty20 side as Charlotte Edwards' opening partner for their tour of South Africa in February and the subsequent World Twenty20.

She then returned to the ODI team this summer, opening with Lauren Winfield, after Edwards was relieved of the captaincy and subsequently retired from internationals.

After a maiden international century in the second ODI against Pakistan at Worcester, Beaumont's unbeaten 168 in the third at Taunton was England's second highest individual 50-over score.

"Mark Robinson has come in as coach and seen something in me," the right-hander explained.

"I had a pretty OK World T20 and took it into the Pakistan series. Hopefully I won't look back."

Beaumont is part of the England squad that will play five one-day internationals in West Indies in October, with the final three forming part of the ICC Women's Championship which determines qualification for next summer's World Cup in England.

With the top four sides guaranteeing their place, leaders Australia have already qualified - while England sit third, a point behind West Indies.

"They are World T20 champions and there are three massive games," added Beaumont, who plays for Kent and lined up for the Surrey Stars in the summer's inaugural Super League.

"It's really important we get some points from those games and take what we started this summer into the winter."