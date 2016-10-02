Bangladesh v England: Al-Amin Hossain returns to ODI squad for hosts

Al-Amin Hossain has played 14 one-day internationals

Bangladesh have recalled fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain for the first two of their three one-day internationals against England.

Al-Amin, 26, was dropped for the Tigers' recent 2-1 ODI series win at home to Afghanistan.

Fellow seamer Taskin Ahmed, who returned to international cricket in September after having his bowling action cleared, has also been included.

England's only one-day warm-up game is on Monday, before Friday's first ODI.

Left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who made his first one-day appearance in eight years against Afghanistan, has retained his place in the Bangladesh squad.

Mosharraf, 34, finished with figures of 3-24 in the final ODI against Afghanistan, which Bangladesh won by 141 runs.

England take on a Bangladesh Cricket Board Select XI in Fatullah on Monday, before moving to Mirpur for the first and second ODIs, with the third in Chittagong.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mosharraf Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.