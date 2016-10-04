Alex Hughes: Derbyshire all-rounder signs two-year contract

Alex Hughes made his first-class debut for Derbyshire in August 2013

Derbyshire all-rounder Alex Hughes has signed a new contract until the end of the 2018 season.

Academy product Hughes, 24, scored 436 runs and took 10 wickets across all competitions this summer.

He managed 299 runs at an average of 34 in the County Championship and was captain in nine limited-overs games.

"Alex is an exciting cricketer who provides us with options with both bat and ball," said the club's new director of cricket Kim Barnett.

"When given the opportunity, he has risen to the challenge and shown what he can do, performing very well, whilst also displaying exceptional leadership skills."