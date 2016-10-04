David Murphy: Northamptonshire wicketkeeper agrees new deal with county

David Murphy (left) made his first-class debut for Northants in 2009

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper David Murphy has extended his contract with the county for the 2017 season.

The 27-year-old took 33 catches in this summer's County Championship and also contributed 355 runs.

Murphy, a product of the Northants academy, played eight one-day international and two T20 matches for Scotland in 2013.

He was also a member of the Northants Steelbacks side that won the T20 Blast for the first time in the same year.

They lifted the trophy again this summer, but Murphy was not part of the XI that beat Durham in August's final.

"The club has enjoyed some incredible success over the last few years and I'm very glad to be a part of it," he told the club website.