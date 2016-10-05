Rob Newton: Northants batsman signs new one-year contract

Rob Newton made his highest first-class score of 202 not out against Leicestershire in the County Championship earlier this year

Northants batsman Rob Newton has signed a new one-year contract with the Division Two club.

The 26-year-old Northants academy graduate made 10 County Championship appearances last season, scoring 810 runs at an average of 50.62.

Newton, who has made a total of 68 first-class appearances in his career, was out of contract at Wantage Road.

"Rob finished the season very strongly with important runs at the top of the order," said head coach David Ripley.