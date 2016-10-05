Benny Howell: Gloucestershire all-rounder signs new contract
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Championship Division Two county until 2019.
Howell was the club's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this summer, with 24 at an average of 16.04.
The 28-year-old will join up with Bangladesh Premier League side Khulna Titans in November, despite warnings about the security of western players.
"We are a club on the up and I want to be a part of that," he said.
"I love playing with this group of players and I believe we can win more trophies together."