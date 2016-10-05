South Africa v Australia: Proteas hit second-highest ODI run chase

Andile Phehlukwayo (left) and David Miller put on a seventh-wicket stand of 107 to see South Africa home

Third one-day international, Durban: Australia 371-6 (50 overs): Warner 117, Smith 108 South Africa 372-6 (49.2 overs): Miller 118*, De Kock 70 South Africa won by four wickets Scorecard

South Africa completed the second-highest run chase in one-day international history as they beat Australia by four wickets in Durban.

David Warner and Steve Smith both hit centuries as Australia reached 371-6 in their 50 overs at Kingsmead.

But an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 107 by David Miller (118 not out) and Andile Phehlukwayo (42 not out) saw the Proteas home with four balls to spare.

South Africa now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Their 372-6 eclipsed India's score of 362-1 - also against Australia - in 2013.

The highest successful one-day international run chase was also made by South Africa, who hit 438-9 - against Australia - in Johannesburg in 2006.

Eight of the top 10 successful ODI run chases have now been achieved against Australia.

