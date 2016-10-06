Matt Maynard: Somerset director of cricket extends contract

Matt Maynard played for England at Test level four times

Somerset director of cricket Matt Maynard has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the county until the end of the 2019 season.

The 50-year-old has been at the helm since 2014 and led the county to a second-placed finish in Division One for a third time since 2010.

Somerset were denied their first Championship title by Middlesex on a dramatic final day of the season.

Maynard also led Somerset to the 2016 One-Day Cup semi-final.

The former England Test batsman told the club website: "I've felt at home since the moment that I joined the club and I'm delighted to have signed this extension. I'm looking forward to taking this project forward as far as possible.

"It's a unique club that covers a wide area with a huge catchment and I'm particularly pleased with how we have developed our relationships with Devon and Cornwall.

"It's great to see the young lads coming through and it's about helping the young players develop their game and their philosophies to ensure that they can be as good as they can be."