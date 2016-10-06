Jason Roy: Surrey agree new deal with England limited-overs opener

Jason Roy made his international debut for England in a Twenty20 match against India in September 2014

England one-day opener Jason Roy has signed a new three-year contract with Surrey, which will keep him at The Oval until the end of the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old batsman's deal will run alongside his 12-month white-ball central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Roy is currently in Bangladesh ahead of England's upcoming one-day series.

"I'm extremely proud to sign an extension at a place I call home," he told the Surrey website.

Roy scored 495 runs at an average of 45 in the T20 Blast this year, hitting an unbeaten 120 in the victory over Kent.

The right-hander added 745 runs in 11 County Championship appearances and scored 387 runs at an average of 43 in the One-Day Cup, which Surrey ended as beaten finalists.

Ahead of the first one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday (09:30 BST), Roy had played 30 one-day internationals and 16 Twenty20 matches for the national side.