Matt Taylor: Gloucestershire fast bowler signs two-year contract extension

Matt Taylor has taken 52 wickets in 23 first-class matches

Gloucestershire seamer Matt Taylor has signed a two-year contract extension with the county.

The 22-year-old left-armer is now tied to the Division Two side until the end of the 2019 season.

Taylor took 13 wickets in five Championship matches for Gloucestershire this year, as well as playing eight games in the One-Day Cup and 13 in the T20 Blast.

All-rounder Benny Howell also signed a new deal until 2019 on Wednesday.

"The club is going in the right direction and I believe we can compete in all three formats," said Taylor, younger brother of Gloucestershire all-rounder Jack Taylor. "It's an exciting group to be part of."