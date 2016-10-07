Luis Reece: Derbyshire sign Lancashire all-rounder on two-year deal

Luis Reece was Lancashire's young player of the year in 2013

Derbyshire have signed Luis Reece from Lancashire on a two-year contract.

The all-rounder, 26, spent four years at Lancashire, making 30 appearances across all three formats and scoring 1,235 runs at an average of 31.

Reece, who has also taken 22 wickets at senior level, said: "I'm grateful to Derbyshire for providing me with this opportunity.

"Speaking to the club, they have exciting ambitions for the years ahead and I can't wait to get started."

Derbyshire director of cricket Kim Barnett said: "Luis is a very talented batsman, in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, who is also an improving left-arm seam bowler.

"This is a fresh start for Luis and provides him with a chance to show us what he can do."