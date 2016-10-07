Wes Durston: All-rounder leaves Derbyshire by mutual consent

Wes Durston played for Somerset before joining Derbyshire

All-rounder Wes Durston has left Derbyshire by mutual consent.

The 36-year-old spent six years at the club, scoring 3,620 first-class runs at an average of 31, including five centuries, and taking 95 wickets.

Derbyshire's cricket advisory director Kevin Dean said: "He made many notable contributions, no more than in our 2012 promotion-winning season.

"But both parties feel that the time is now right to move on. We wish Wes all the very best for the future."

Durston's departure was announced hours after Derbyshire's signing of all-rounder Luis Reece, 26, from Lancashire on a two-year contract.