West Indies v England: Injured Anya Shrubsole to miss first two matches of series

England are hopeful Shrubsole will be back for the third match

West Indies v England, one-day international Venue: Trelawny Park, Jamaica Start: 15:30 BST

England pace bowler Anya Shrubsole will miss the first two one-day internationals against West Indies.

The 24-year-old suffered a side strain in a practice match on Thursday, the tourists' only warm-up game before Saturday's opener in Montego Bay.

"We've had a few injuries and niggles all the way through," coach Mark Robinson told BBC Sport.

"We're hopeful that Anya will be back for the third match and the signs are good for that."

He added: "Anya has fractured her finger and we were hopeful she could play before she strained her side."

England's preparations have been disrupted by Hurricane Matthew, with the players confined to their hotel while the bad weather passed.

"The thought of the hurricane hitting was a little scary for us," said former Sussex coach Robinson. "We're thankful that we missed most of the damage and our thoughts go out to the people who have been affected."

With the Trelawny Stadium briefly closed in the aftermath of the hurricane, England were forced to hold training on the beach.

"It was great," said Robinson, who succeeded Paul Shaw in November 2015. "We were doing diving practice into the sea, throwing and catching, going through the mechanics and doing the best we could.

"The girls are good at getting on with it. We missed the worst of the weather and everyone was itching to get going."

After the retirements of captain Charlotte Edwards and experienced batter Lydia Greenway, a new-look England side under the leadership of Heather Knight impressed with a clean-sweep of limited-overs wins against Pakistan in the summer.

Against World T20 champions West Indies, they meet a side one place higher than them in second in the International Cricket Council Women's Championship.

The final three matches of the series will count towards that tournament, with a 3-0 win guaranteeing England's place in the 2017 World Cup on home soil.

"This series will test our resolve, our ability to hang in there and at times play the pragmatic cricket that might be needed," said Robinson.

"We'll need to show our ability to play spin and our fitness. It's stinking hot and we were found wanting during the World T20, some of the girls died on their feet.

"They've worked incredibly hard so it will be nice to see the impact that has had. Can they make good decisions, under pressure, in the heat?"

All five of England's matches against West Indies will be live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website.