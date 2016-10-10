Women's Big Bash League: Charlotte Edwards joins Adelaide Strikers

From the section

Edwards played a record 309 times for England, winning the World Cup, World T20 and the Ashes

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has joined Adelaide Strikers for the Women's Big Bash League.

Edwards, who made her England debut in 1996, retired from international cricket after being replaced as captain by Heather Knight this summer.

The 36-year-old has since led the Southern Vipers to the inaugural English Women's Super League title.

Edwards' new deal with the Strikers follows previous stints in Perth with Western Fury and the Scorchers.

The Women's Big Bash League is due to run in Australia from 10 December 2016 to 28 January 2017.